UPDATE: Missing North Yorkshire teenagers turn up

TWO teenagers have gone missing again from a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that Chardonnay 15 or London, 13, missing from Church Fenton, near Tadcaster, at just after 6pm today.

The force asked people to call it if on 101 if they had seen either girl, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

"They have links to London and Manchester and may be using trains to travel," it added.

A similar appeal to help find the girls was issued yesterday but the force said at 11.30pm last night that they had been found safe and well.