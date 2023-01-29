A SHOP in York city centre which has been closed since the first Covid lockdown is set to remain empty a little longer after an agreed sale of the building collapsed.

Menswear company TM Lewin closed its shops across the country in June 2020, including the one in St Sampson’s Square, York, after taking a major hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers faced huge financial challenges because of the enforced closure of all non-essential shops for months to try to combat the deadly virus.

Estate agent Barry Crux said yesterday that an agreed sale of the property earlier this year had since collapsed, and it was now back on the market for sale or to let.

He said it was a 'lovely period building in the heart of York city centre. overlooking the square with great levels of footfall.'