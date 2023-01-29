ONE of York's biggest schools will be closed to all but three groups of students when teachers go on strike on Wednesday.

Huntington School head Matt Smith says he has been planning how the school can operate safely with a reduced staff during the strike by members of the NEU.

He said in an email to parents that the school had decided to open to Year 11, Year 13 and vulnerable students, but would be closed to all others.

"For Year 13 students, PDP lessons in the afternoon will be cancelled and students can choose to study in preparation for their mock exams either in school or at home," he said.

"Vulnerable students will be supervised in our Pastoral Hub. School transport and catering will operate as normal for all students attending school.

"These decisions have been considered carefully to ensure that the school can operate safely.

"For students who won’t be in school, there will be work set on Microsoft Teams for them to access on the day."

He said that for children in Years 7 to 10 who were in receipt of free school meals, the school would email or text them a voucher beforehand.

He added that he understood the impact the strike may have on children and working families and, equally, was respectful of colleagues’ rights to take legal industrial action if they wished.

"Naturally, we value your patience and understanding as we try to navigate a difficult national situation."

Details of how the strike will affect other York schools including Archbishop Holgate's CE, Fulford School and Huntington Primary were reported by The Press yesterday.