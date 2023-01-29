TWO huge piles of rubble have been left standing on either side of a York street, following the demolition of landmark buildings.

On one side of Fishergate, the rubble is all that is left of the former Mecca bingo hall.

On the other, the pile is all that remains of the former plumbing merchants Plumbase.

Ther sites are both set for similar redevelopment as student accommodation.

York council planners gave planning permission last February for a 275-bed student block on the former Mecca site, despite concerns from residents about access to the site, noise, congestion and the loss of a bingo hall as a place to meet.

Permission has been granted for an 83-bedroom student flats scheme on the former Plumbase site, which the developer has said would offer an 'exciting opportunity for students to join an exclusive, creative and highly social community at the heart of the city.'

Councillors heard that an estimated 2,800 tonnes of waste would be produced from the removal of the structure, excluding excavation spoil, but most of the waste would be for re-use on site, recycling or energy recovery.