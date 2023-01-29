ONE hundred properties in a village near York have been hit this morning by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said the cut in Tockwith was caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
Premises in the Westfield Road area were affected, it said.
It estimated supplies would not be restored until 1.30pm, possibly ruining Sunday dinner plans for some in the village.
