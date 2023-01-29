A MOTORWAY remains closed this morning because tarmac laid overnight still hasn't set.

National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted that the westvound M62 remained closed between Junction 28 at Morley and Junction 27 at Batley, following overnight planned works.

"There has been an issue with the tarmac setting, which requires more time to cure," it said.

"Contractors will open the road as soon as it is safe. Please keep following the feed for updates."