A MOTORWAY remained closed for longer than expected this morning because tarmac laid overnight took longer than expected to set.

National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted earlier that the westvound M62 remained closed between Junction 28 at Morley and Junction 27 at Batley, following overnight planned works.

"There has been an issue with the tarmac setting, which requires more time to cure," it said.

But it later tweeted that the motorway had now been reopened following overnight planned roadworks which over ran, adding: "The tarmac has set and contractors have removed all of the traffic management from the carriageway."