Star of Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, Amanda Owen has spoken out against claims that someone else was ‘involved’ after splitting from her husband Clive.

The pair were married for 21 years and have nine children together, but shocked fans in June 2022 when they announced their divorce.

The family were stars of the hit show Our Yorkshire Farm which followed their unique life but was cancelled following news of the couple's split.

With children ranging from 21 to five years old, the pair co-parent and now Amanda has opened up about the split and how the family are handling it.

As the Yorkshire Shepherdess shared that there was “no problem” between herself and Clive.

It comes after suggestions that there was a third member involved in the couples split.

As Amanda told Mail Online: “I’m getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep.

"There was nobody involved in the breakup with Clive and I don’t understand why this is being suggested."

Appearing on talk show Lorraine earlier this week, Amanda discussed their family situation saying: “It's not a big story. I feel there's so many people in similar situations. That's the reality, we all have to get on with it. There's the animals to look after, the childcare."