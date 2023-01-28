FIREFIGHTERS cordoned off a property in York's top retail street today, following a suspected gas leak.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a York crew assisted gas engineers in gaining entry to empty premises in Coney Street at 3.45pm this afternoon, where there was a suspected gas leak.

"Crews put a cordon in place and used small tools to gain entry," said a spokesperson.

"Once inside, the property was deemed safe and the incident left in the hands of the gas board."