FIREFIGHTERS cordoned off a property in York's top retail street today, following a suspected gas leak.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a York crew assisted gas engineers in gaining entry to empty premises in Coney Street at 3.45pm this afternoon, where there was a suspected gas leak.
"Crews put a cordon in place and used small tools to gain entry," said a spokesperson.
"Once inside, the property was deemed safe and the incident left in the hands of the gas board."
