MORE than 500 properties in several villages near York are without electricty this afternoon.

Northern Powergrid said it was dealing with a major power cut caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving an area between York and Tadcaster.

It says the cut has affected 510 premises in villages including Bilbrough, Appleton Roebuck and Bolton Percy.

It says it is currently reviewing how long it will take to get villagers' power back on, adding: "We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."