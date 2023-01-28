YORK'S revamped Clifford's Tower proved a massive hit today on the first day of the city's Residents' Festival.

A queue snaked its way back from the foot of the tower and into the Eye of York as residents enjoyed their first opportunity to see the historic building for free since it underwent a £5 million refurbishment and conservation project.

English Heritage staff said numbers allowed in the tower were restricted to a maximum of 150 at any one time, and people in the queue would only have to wait 20-25 minutes to get in.

Work in the 13th Century tower and former seat of royal power in the north of England included the construction of wew walkways, stairs and a roof deck, allowing visitors to see previously inaccessible parts of the structure and enjoys stunning views across York.

The annual York Residents' Festival offers free admission to more than a hundred attractions and events, giving residents the chance to become tourists in their own city this weekend.

The festival, which is organised by Make it York and takes place today and tomorrow, has traditionally been intended as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for the warm welcome given by most residents to the city’s visitors.