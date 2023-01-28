A MAJOR North Yorkshire route is blocked this afternoon after a lorry became stuck across both carriageways.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the A170 at the bottom of Sutton Bank, near Thirsk, is currently closed.
"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours," it said
"Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and use alternative routes."
