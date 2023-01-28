A MAJOR North Yorkshire route was blocked for several hours this afternoon after a lorry became stuck across both carriageways.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted at lunchtime that the A170 at the bottom of Sutton Bank, near Thirsk, was expected to remain closed for several hours, and motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
But the force tweeted at 3.30pm that the road had now reopened, adding: "Thanks for your patience."
