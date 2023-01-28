A NORTH Yorkshire school is making special arrangements to ensure that pupils entitled to free school dinners do not go hungry when teachers strike on Wednesday.

Selby High School will give such students pre-prepared meals to take home with them the day before, says principal Nick Hinchliffe.

"Eligible students will be contacted directly via a Google form to place their order," he said in an email to parents.

He said the school will be closed for year 7, 8, 9 and 10 students because of the strike by the NEU, which 50 per cent of the school's teaching staff belonged to.

It will remain open only for Year 11 students, who will have a mixture of lessons and supervised revision on that day.

Students in years 7 to 10 will be able to follow a full day of independent learning at home, using Ready, Steady, Learn, he said.

"The pastoral and SEND teams have identified a group of vulnerable students who will be invited to work online in school that day," he said.

He added that a school production of The Addams Family will take place at 7pm on Wednesday as planned.