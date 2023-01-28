FIREFIGHTERS were called out early today when a power line began sparking.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the Harrogate crew went to Ripon Road, Harrogate, at just after midnight, after a report of a power line that was sparking due to contact being made with nearby trees.

It said the crews liaised with engineers from the electricity board and established that the board would re-attend the incident in daylight hours, to commence removing the branches that were affecting the lines.

"No fire service action was required," it added/