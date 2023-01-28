FIREFIGHTERS were called last night to a kitchen fire in York which was caused by plastic scales being left on the hob.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Huntington and York fire stations went to the property in York Road at just after 6pm yesterday, following a report of a fire in the kitchen.
It said the fire, caused by some plastic scales that had been left on the hob, was out on their arrival.
However, it left some smoke logging, and crews ventilated the property and gave the occupier advice.
