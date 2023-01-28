SCORES of residents in a York neighbourhood are waking up this morning to find they have no electricity.
Northern Powergrid said 120 properties in the area between Malton Road and Stockton Lane had been hit by a power cut in the early hours, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
Streets affected include Woodlands Grove, Elmlands Grove, Westlands Grove and Meadow Way.
The company estimated that power supplies would not be restored until 12.30pm.
