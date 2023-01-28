SCORES of residents in a York neighbourhood are still without electricity this afternoon after being hit by a power cut in the early hours.

Northern Powergrid said 120 properties in the area between Malton Road and Stockton Lane lost their powr because of an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

Streets affected include Woodlands Grove, Elmlands Grove, Westlands Grove and Meadow Way.

The company originally estimated that power supplies would be restored by 12.30pm but, at 1pm, it had pushed that estimate back to 2pm.

At 2pm, the estimate had been revised again, to 2.45pm.