YORK CITY manager David Webb has claimed Maidenhead United have "nothing that frightens" his squad ahead of their Vanarama National League clash.

Webb’s side will host Maidenhead at the LNER Community Stadium tomorrow afternoon, for a 3pm kick-off.

But with Maidenhead on a tricky run of no victories in their previous eight league games, Webb feels confident ahead of a crucial tie for both teams.

“Maidenhead again are pretty direct,” he explained.

“Their two forwards are big and strong, quite powerful. They like to bombard the box with crosses and in terms of their structure from what we’ve seen of them they go 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1, it’s a mixture of those two.

“They will cause us problems from a physical point of view, in terms of aerial leap and in terms of their strikers, I think he’s got eight goals so he’ll be a challenge.

“But again it’s nothing that frightens us.”

Webb is currently in his first managerial role in football after replacing John Askey in December, and finds himself facing West Ham United legend Alan Devonshire tomorrow afternoon, who has ben managing since 1995 throughout various non-league football clubs.

“He’s been there a long, long time and especially around these levels.” Webb admitted.

“He’s going to be a wild old fox in the dugout and he knows the club inside and out, he knows the game.

“But if you talk about manager experiences then it depends what you talk about.

"If you look at my background compared to most managers in the league then I’m sure not a lot of them have worked in the Premier League or at a top European club in coaching or leadership roles.

"So it depends on what type of experience you’re looking at to bring to a club."

Three points this afternoon could see York rise as high as 11th in the National League table, and supporters will be eager for victory after a midweek 2-0 defeat against a lowly Oldham Athletic.

“It would mean a lot to us, it’s a big, big game.

“We really want to win it, and we want the fans to get behind us and support it as they have done, they’ve been amazing in home games and we can’t ask for much more than that.

"We’ll be doing our best to put on a good display but most importantly to win the game.”