Parents have been warned that paedophiles are targeting children who are desperate to get their hands on the viral Prime energy drink.

Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI launched the exclusive drink late last year and there has been incredibly high demand for both the energy drink and the non-caffeine version 'Prime Hydration'.

Bottles of the viral drink typically sell out in minutes and its online price can rocket due to intense bidding wars.

50,000 bottles were sold within five minutes of being launched online, according to Logan Paul.

Both Paul and KSI attract a typically younger audience, the organisation 'Action Against Abduction' has issued a warning to parents over predators potentially using the product as a 'honeytrap'.

Speaking to The Sun, Geoff Newiss, director of Action Against Abduction, has advised that parents be extra vigilant about what their kids are doing online.

Mr Newiss said: "Traditionally we've always thought about abduction happening outdoors - a man driving round trying to lure a child into a car with the promise of sweets.

"But online forums have really changed the nature of these offences.

"The important thing to remember is that simply warning children about strangers is probably not going to do the job".

How to keep your children safe online

The children's charity NSPCC has shared some advice on how you can help keep your children safe online.

Talk to your child about online safety

You should regularly talk to your children about what they do online and make it part of your daily conversation.

This includes what they like to use it for and who they are in contact with online.

Help manage what they see and do online

You can introduce parent controls and privacy settings to help manage things like location sharing, screen time, browsing access and in-app purchases among other things.

Use NSPCC resources to talk about online safety

Starting that discussion about online safety with your kids doesn't have to be boring.

You can use the NSPCC resources including a family agreement, word search and online games event to kick start that conversation.

Get in touch with the NSPCC

If you're looking for some more guidance or an expert to talk to, the NSPCC is happy to help.

You can visit their online safety hub, and talk to an advisor on 0808 800 5000 on the NSPCC helpline.

Of course, you can always speak to fellow parents and teachers for additional advice.