A PERSON has died during a medical incident at a supermarket in York.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that a patient sadly died at Waitrose in Foss Islands in York earlier today.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We can confirm we attended a medical incident in the car park at Waitrose in the late morning today.
"Sadly, the patient died on the scene."
It was reported that an ambulance, an ambulance car and two police vehicles were on the scene.
