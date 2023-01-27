A new play area built from recycled plastic has been created at Eden Camp Modern History Museum.

The attraction, near Old Malton, is continuing its Green Mission to create a sustainable and durable tourist attraction with the addition of the playground.

The junior play area was due an update following the renovation of the under fives play area back in 2020, and with the announcement of the museum’s Green Policy, Eden Camp looked to find a new way of installing an eco-friendly structure.

Using Plaswood from Berry Global, the new play area has been constructed using 95% recycled polymer plastic which reduces the carbon footprint of the play area by 96% when comparing to the use of newly manufactured plastics.

In addition to this, the museum repurposed some of the salvageable wood taken from the old play area within the foundations of the structure, thus acting as a carbon sink right next door to the car park. Any old materials such as wood or play bark was responsibly recycled or composted where possible.

Site & Restorations Manager of Eden Camp, Frank Wood said: “Using such materials allows a durable and weatherproof structure that can provide a safe, splinter-free, and fun environment for children to play. It is important to us that every development we have on site offsets any carbon used, and this is a fantastic step in our commitment to remaining green.”

In April 2021, Eden Camp announced a new Environmental Policy to officially declare a commitment to the protection of the environment and responsible operations of the Museum.

Frank added: "As a proactive preserver of history and heritage, Eden Camp is taking responsibility and embracing pollution prevention and sustainable development while continually seeking to reduce resource consumption.

"With the help of local contractors who understand the need for gentle preservation when working on such a site, the play area has combined modern and green construction methods with a wartime aesthetic to remain in keeping with the museum’s heritage.

Eden Camp Modern History Museum reopens on April 3

For more information go to www.edencamp.co.uk