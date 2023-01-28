PEOPLE in York are being reminded that this weekend sees their chance to have a say on plans for a shuttle bus to access city footstreets.

City of York Council say residents and visitors are encouraged to join a drop-in event today and tomorrow (January 28 and 29) to find out more about proposals for a new city centre shuttle bus service.

The event takes place between 11am and 4pm at the Hilton Hotel in Tower Street.

A council spokesman said: "During the event, officers will be on hand to talk through the bus shuttle service proposals, including the possible routes and the types of vehicles which could be used.

"It is hoped that some of the buses which could be used for the shuttle service, in both footstreets and the wider highway network, will be available to view during the exhibition days.

"The proposal to introduce a shuttle service was initially identified in the York City Centre Active Travel Access Study (October 2021).

"The report outlined the impacts of removing the footstreets exemption that had allowed Blue Badge holders access to footstreets.

"It also suggested the council should explore options for a city centre bus shuttle service, alongside the other measures such as benches, changes to pavement café licences etc which are being progressed already.

"The council has explored some of the shuttle bus options and this exhibition provides an overview of them."

It follows a long-running row with campaigners saying the council has not put in place adequate mitigation measures for disabled people after blue badge holders were banned from driving into the city’s footstreets.

Anyone unable to attend the drop-in session will also be able to complete the consultation and provide feedback via www.york.gov.uk/consultations