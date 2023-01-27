A York village is to lose its last bank.

Now, the leader of City of York Council is calling on the bank to retain some services in the area.

Earlier this week, Natwest announced it would close is Heslington branch on April 27.

The bank blames the closure on declining branch use and more people using mobile and online services.

Natwest says customers will have their accounts moved to the York city centre branch.

They will also be able to access some services at Helsington Post Office.

The Heslington Natwest currently opens on weekdays.

The bank made the move as part of a closure programme affecting 23 branches nationally.

This latest closure in Heslington village follows the closure of its Lloys Bank in 2016 and Barclays in 2020.

Councillor Keith Aspden, who is city councillor for Helsington, has now written to Natwest regional director to express his concerns and ask for some services to be retained in the village.

The council leader fears the impact the closure could have on international students, vulnerable and elderly residents without digital access or skills, who would now need to travel into the city to access crucial banking services.

He said: "The proposed closure of the only remaining bank branch in Heslington is very concerning. I know that the services offered at the bank are used by local residents, particularly older and vulnerable people who find having a service in their village of great benefit.

“I have already contacted Natwest representatives to urge them to investigate all options to retain accessible services in the village. It is important that Natwest properly engages with customers and makes sure accessible alternatives are in place, including making full use of Heslington Post Office."

Cllr Aspden added: "I will be talking to local residents in the coming weeks to get their views on the impact this move could have. I will also continue to engage with Natwest to ensure local residents are not left without access to crucial services.”

Many banks have announced closure programmes for 2023.

Recently, Natwest announced it would also close its branch at 9 High Street, Wetherby, next week, on February 9.

Other future Yorkshire closures include Wetherby also losing its HSBC in North Street on July 11 2023.

HSBC is also closing its branch at Market Place, Pocklington, on June 6 2023, and at Baxtergate, Whitby, on May 16, 2023.

Barclays is also closing its Manor Street, Bridlington, branch on March 6 2023.

Recent bank closures in the area also include Barclays closing its Haxby branch in early October.

The move was met with much opposition, including that of York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, despite Barclays maintaining a limited service in the village.