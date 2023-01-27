SEVEN York Valkyrie stars have been named in England’s 25-woman England National Performance Squad for their upcoming mid-season international against France.

Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Tara Stanley and Liv Wood have retained their places after impressing in the autumn.

Centre Savannah Andrade has also been included, while Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf make the step up from the England Knights Performance Squad, after having last represented their country during the 2019 tour of Papua New Guinea.

The mid-season international, which will be the Lionesses’ first match since reaching the semi-final of last year’s Rugby World Cup, will take place at

Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, April 29 (2pm) as part of a double header with England’s men, who will kick-off at 4:30pm.

England Women last played France at the same stadium in a Test match in June, running out comfortable 36-10 winners, with Dodd crossing for the opening score after 17 minutes, before teammate Stanley notched five conversions.

The Lionesses remain unbeaten against the Chanticleers, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 matches since the turn of the century.

Stu Barrow, Head of England Women Pathways, said: “With us having a game so early in 2023 it was important that we selected a National Performance squad as soon as possible.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve been able to add Eboni Partington and Chloe Billington to the squad who both impressed in 2022, as well as reintroducing Sinead and Tamzin to the programme following terrific seasons with York.

“The squad will continue to grow and develop throughout the season based on performances of players in the Betfred Women’s Super League and Challenge Cup.

“This is the first step in preparations for the mid-season international, but also the wider journey towards the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.”

Tickets for England’s matches against France are available online, priced at £20 for Adults, £15 for Concessions, and £16 for Under 16s.

Fans can also choose to pay an extra £5 per ticket, which will be donated to Rugby League Cares to provide disadvantaged children in the rugby league community with the opportunity to attend the match.

Full England squad: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York Valkyrie), Grace Field (York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Stanley (York Valkyrie), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie).