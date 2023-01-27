The University of York has announced new Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, starting in May.

Professor Ken Badcock is currently Senior Vice-Principal at Royal Holloway, University of London, where he also holds the position of Dean of the Doctoral School. In recent years, he held the roles of Acting Principal and Deputy Principal.

At Royal Holloway, Prof Badcock leads on Academic Planning and the development and implementation of University Strategy, as well as working closely with the Director of Research and Innovation on research, and Chief Marketing Officer on supporting international student recruitment.

Before then, he held several positions at the University of Liverpool and spent 13 years working at the University of Glasgow.

Prof Badcock holds a degree in Mathematics from the University of Strathclyde, plus a doctorate from the Computing Laboratory at the University of Oxford.

University of York Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “He brings with him a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in taking forward our vision of a university for public good.”

Prof Badcock, said: " The academic strength and achievements across all three Faculties are evident and well known to me, and the platform that this provides to deliver for the public good is what attracted me to York.”

Prof Badcock will succeed Prof Saul Tendler, who is retiring in August 2023.