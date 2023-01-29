FOUR men and a woman have been jailed in recent cases before York Magistrates Court

Sean James Beard, 30, of The Reeves, Acomb, was jailed for four weeks. He admitted interfering with a car in Acomb. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Martyn Bell, 40, of Burton Green, Clifton, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to three charges of bank card fraud and one of handling two stolen bank cards. He was ordered to pay £78.60 compensation.

Vincent Sherwood, 45, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for five years after admitting drink driving when three times the legal alcohol limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Scarborough.

Sherwood, of St Leonard’s Crescent, Scarborough, was also ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Mervyn Marshall, 64, of Delwood, Fulford, was jailed for 12 months after he admitted carrying an axe, having a hammer as an offensive weapon and using threatening or abusive behaviour in Woodlea Avenue, Acomb, on August 21. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.

Carrie Dowson, 40, of Walmgate, York, was jailed for eight weeks after she pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from shops and two charges of possessing drugs. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.