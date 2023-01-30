TWO York murderers will today receive a life sentence after they learn the effect their crime has had on the dead man’s nearest and dearest.

Curtis Turpin, 35, and Adam Craig Hudson, 41 were unanimously convicted of the murder of Francis McNally by a jury on Thursday.

They subjected him to a brutal and intensive assault and strangulation in Turpin’s flat in Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, on October 27, 2021, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Neither killer had known him beforehand.

Turpin had invited Mr McNally to spend the night at his home after a drinking session there the evening before he died and Hudson, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, had come to the house shortly before the murder.

Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC remanded the pair in custody until today when he will hear submissions from both the prosecution and their barristers.

He will also hear personal statements from Mr McNally’s family at Leeds Crown Court. Relatives of the dead man sat through the trial.