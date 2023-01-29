A RAPIDLY expanding firm whose clients include Sports Direct and Heck has been awarded a top accreditation.

North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear has been awarded a globally recognised accreditation.

Northallerton-based CTS UK, has been recognised for its outstanding internal quality management system by obtaining the BS EN ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.

Howard Gill, the managing director of CTS UK, said: “This accreditation is one of the most widely used management systems globally and it reflects our effective processes and procedures, a critical tool for maintaining partnerships, profitability and increasing market potential.

“This is a huge milestone for us and a ringing endorsement of what we have achieved in our two years of trading. It is also a massive tribute to our hard-working team for their dedication in following processes and procedures to ensure our customers receive a top-level service.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, who have made this accreditation possible. Their hard work and commitment mean that our future as a company is very bright.”

AJ Swinbank, founder and chairman of CTS UK said: “This recognition of our internal quality management systems comes at an important time for us as we build upon our substantial progress during the past two years and seek to increase our product and client base. We are expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery.”

Northallerton-based CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Heck, Woodsmith Construction, Events Leisure Ltd and Orchard Events Management.