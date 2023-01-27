TWO women were attacked and spat at during an assault in a nightclub in York - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened inside the Vudu Lounge club in Swinegate in the city between midnight and 2am on Sunday October 30, 2022.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The two victims are both women in their 20s. Both were assaulted and one of them was also spat at in the face.

"The suspect is described as a mixed-race man aged between 18 years of age and 24 years of age and approximately 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9 in height.

"He is described as skinny or slim build and had either dreadlocks or braids with two blonde marks at the front left and right side of his hair. He was also described as having and American accent."

Anyone with any information is asked to email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Laura Kelly.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220192915 when passing on information.