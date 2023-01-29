More than £2 million is to be ploughed into domestic abuse services by City of York Council – amid a “worrying” rise in violence in the home.

Senior councillors agreed to spend the sum over an eight year period to tackle the “significant public health issue” at a meeting of the council’s executive on Thursday.

According to a council scrutiny committee report, in York there has been “an increase in reports of domestic abuse since before Covid and this upward trend has continued".

The wards with the highest volume of reports are Heworth, Westfield and Micklegate.

There has also been an increase in the number of calls to York-based IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services), a charity that works across the north of England, and an increase in the number of people accessing its services.

“These increases are likely to be the result of both increased confidence to report combined with the impact of the pandemic and more people being at home,” the report said.

The council will work with North Yorkshire County Council and the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to tender a new contract for the services for York and the wider county.

Anita Dobson, nurse consultant in public health, said this would include things like community victim support, provision to address perpetrator behaviour and refuge accommodation.

Labour group deputy leader Cllr Pete Kilbane said he had heard of some organisations that work with victims of domestic abuse applying for cash from ward funding – typically associated with small scale projects – and asked if the £2 million was enough.

Director of Public Health Sharon Stoltz explained that the council was also receiving a £334,000 grant from the government annually over the next few years.

She added: “Obviously, we’d always like more money, but in terms of what our strategy is at the moment and the needs assessment we’ve done, we’re confident that there is sufficient funding.”

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health, said domestic violence was a “hidden problem in the city”.

She added: “It’s a significant public health issue and has a major impact on the health and wellbeing of those directly affected and their families.

“The aim is to focus on prevention, strengthening support for victims of abuse and ensuring their access to appropriate accommodation.

“Violence or abuse of any kind is completely unacceptable and it’s a very worrying to know that domestic abuse incidents have risen since the pandemic and continue to remain high.”

The new contract will come into force in 2024 with the current services remaining in place to help people until then.