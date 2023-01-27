A MAN was attacked in the street in a North Yorkshire town earlier this week - and police officers have launched an appeal.

The incident happened in Granby Road in Harrogate at around 2.20pm on Monday January 23.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim was approached by an unknown man and assaulted. Following the assault the victim sustained minor injuries to his hand, wrist and ankle.

"The suspect is described as a white man aged in his late 20s to early 30s. He was approximately 6ft tall with dark mid-length hair. The suspect was wearing a red coloured coat and had a dark coloured rucksack."

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from any local residents that may have CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have caught the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Beth.long@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Beth Long.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230013525.