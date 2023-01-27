A YORK band have announced they are preparing for a special festival show in Scotland this year.

Skylights have announced they will be playing at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow Green on Sunday July 9.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "Scotland holds a special place in our hearts when it comes to playing live - so we can’t wait to play at the country's greatest festival.

"Thanks to all our fans who travel around the country supporting us and everyone who has been to our Scottish dates, they are mad nights. This weekend will be very special."

The band have two more songs ready for release and a number of shows booked around the UK.

The four-piece have gigs in Glasgow at the Legendary King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, at Millennium Square in Leeds with York legends Shed Seven and a headline slot at Leeds Beckett University.

"We can't wait for these shows - see you all at the front," Turnbull added.