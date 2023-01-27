A YORK primary school will be closed during teacher strike action next week.

Huntington is a mixed 5-11 primary school run by a single academy trust (SAT) in Huntington village on the outskirts of the city.

Head Jenny Holton, who took over at the school last year, said in a letter to parents: "A number of our teachers belong to the NEU teaching union, and unfortunately, it is difficult to ascertain how many teachers will be absent on the day so we need to build this into our risk assessment.

"With this in mind, we have made the decision to close the school to all classes on Wednesday (February 1).

"We will be contacting a few of our families to offer a place to our children who are vulnerable e.g. has an educational health care plan.

"These pupils will be supervised by some of our teaching assistants and teachers who are not striking.

"We will contact parents and carers regarding the arrangements for the other strike days nearer the time.

"We will be providing some home learning activities for the children to complete, should you wish to do so. This will be set through Google Classroom.

"We understand the impact that this may have on children and working families, and equally, are respectful of our colleagues' rights to take legal industrial action if they wish."

The school is the latest to let parents know what they will be doing on the strike day after Andrew Daly, who is CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust in York and executive head at Archbishop Holgate's CE in Badger Hill, said his school will be closing to all but Year 11 pupils and those classed as 'vulnerable' next Wednesday.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced national and regional industrial action in England following a ballot of its teacher members across four days in York, on Wednesday, February 1; Tuesday, February 28, Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.

In a letter to parents Mr Daly has said: "Unfortunately on Wednesday (February 1), the school will only be open for Vulnerable and EHCP students, and for those students in Year 11. Year 12 and 13 students will be at home accessing live lessons via Google Classroom. Year 7, 8, 9 and 10 students will be at home and will have work to complete on Google Classroom."

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in favour of industrial action in the dispute over pay, passing the 50% ballot turned out required by law.

The strikes will begin on February 1 with more than 23,000 schools in England and Wales will be affected.

Pupils in Years 8, 9 and 10 at Fulford School will also do their lessons remotely on Teams from home, while school will remain open for Years 7, 11, 12 and 13, says head Steve Lewis in an email to parents.

Meanwhile at Knavesmire School in South Bank the school is only closing on Wednesday to Early Years classes - reception and nursery, with the remainder of the school being open, but providing child care rather than a normal lessons timetable.