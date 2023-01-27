A FISH and chip shop in the centre of York has announced that it will reopen today (January 27) – following a fire at the premises last night.

As reported by The Press, fire crews were on the scene at Mr Chippy, in Church Street, from 5.55pm and had left the scene by 8pm.

The fire originated in a third-floor storage room and caused 80 per cent fire damage and 100 per cent smoke damage to the room where the blaze started.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews extinguished the fire and a man was treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Now, the fish and chip has announced that it will reopen today.

Speaking on Facebook, a spokesperson for Mr Chippy said: “We are pleased to say we will be open through the takeaway and all delivery platforms from 12pm today!”

Last night, the spokesperson issued a statement on Facebook thanking emergency services for their fast response.

The scene last night (Image: Dylan Connell)

In the statement, the spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure you that there was no issue with our fish frying equipment or methods and the fire was contained to an upper floor room where the fire originated.

"Thankfully, all of our customers and staff were able to evacuate safely and no one was hurt.”

The cause of the fire remains underdetermined.