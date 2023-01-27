THE country is in dire straits and the elected government should try its utmost to solve the problem.

Instead we here scurrilous statements from opposition parties that they did this, with replies: "Oh no we didn't." "Oh yes you did" comes the reply.

They act like children's pantomime characters.

Work together and get the country back on an even keel instead of behaving like silly little children in the school playground.

That is what the country needs and not stupid name calling both in and out of Parliament.

TJ Ryder

Acomb, York

---

Boris was an PM who 'got things done'

ONCE again the Conservative Party has shot itself in the foot by sacking the only Prime Minister for decades who, when he says let’s get this done, he does.

Examples:

(1) Brexit: they laughed at him when he said that he could take us out of Europe, and he did. He got it done.

(2) Covid: this nearly took this country over but who managed to obtain the first lot of vaccine produced, and got it distributed throughout the country and we became one of the first countries to turn the epidemic around? He got it done.

(3) Ukraine: tanks and guns etc were sent very quickly to Ukraine to help them towards a possible defeat of Russia - Johnson pushed through the red tape. He got it done.

What has Theresa May, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak accomplished between them? The answer is nothing. They didn’t get anything done. I rest my case!

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Lytham St Annes

---

mmm

DIABETES is serious. Living with it can be relentless. And if people with diabetes do not receive regular checks and appointments with their healthcare teams, they are at increased risk of devastating, life-altering complications and, sadly, early death.

Worryingly, thousands of people living with diabetes are still struggling to access this vital care. We want to make sure they aren’t left behind. We want to make sure they can get the high-quality diabetes care and support they need and deserve.

Health professionals are working tirelessly to catch up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they need support and resources to ensure that people with diabetes are receiving essential care.

That’s why we’re asking people living with or affected by diabetes to take our quick survey. Whether it’s telling us about cancelled appointments, not receiving essential diabetes checks or struggling to access diabetes technology, we want to hear about your experiences so we can take the results from this survey straight to the Government and health system leaders.

So please take our survey, share it with anyone you know living with the condition and help us make sure everyone with diabetes gets the care and support they need, when they need it. It closes on February 20 and can be found here: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DiS2023/.

If you’d like to find out more about Diabetes UK campaign to improve diabetes care visit: www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetesisserious.

Clare Howarth,

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK

---

Send us your views in a letter. Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep them to 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number