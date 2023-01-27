THE team at a restaurant in York are celebrating after the business has been named in the Michelin Guide.

Allium, at The Vices York - a boutique hotel with just three luxurious suites in Fishergate, has been named in the updated guide just a year after it opened.

READ MORE: York school to close to all but one year group during teacher strikes

Speaking on social media the team said: "We are so proud to see that our restaurant has been added to The Michelin Guide.

"We're in the first 12 months of opening and to see such a positive reaction to our dining concept is nothing short of wonderful."

When the restaurant opened, chef Luke Sanderson created a special six-course tasting menu for Allium, at The Vices York.

Luke Sanderson, chef at Allium, The Vices, York (Image: Olivia Brabbs Photography)

Allium, the in-house dining offer, prides itself on exploring new and creative flavours, and has just 14 covers across two rooms.

READ MORE: Man found dead at home - police search for family

The Michelin Guide says: "It’s clear that the owners here are passionate about service, design and food. It took them four years to renovate this red-brick Victorian police station and it’s clear that no expense was spared nor corner cut. It now provides a very intimate dining experience where the chef prepares a balanced and very seasonal set menu that seamlessly blends the modern with the traditional."

Allium is a set price - £100 per head, but £80 for the plant-based menu - is served at 7pm with all guests dining at the same time. They are served directly by their chef and have the opportunity to join Luke in his kitchen as he works, if they wish.

The typical menu features ingredients such as halibut, langoustine and beef, but for the takeover days the restaurant will be completely plant based.

In Allium style, the menu is kept secret prior to guests' arrival - though guests can expect some of Luke's signature dishes including the Burnt Onion, and range of handmade chocolate.

Luke said: "The first time our guests see the menu is when they sit down at the table and break the wax seal on their menu.

"It can be nerve-wracking of course, but it should also be exciting as you let us impress you with new flavours and ingredients.

"There has been a fantastic response to our usual menu, so I’m really pleased that I can now do this for our vegan, vegetarian or dairy-free guests.”

The dining room looks into the kitchen at Allium (Image: Olivia Brabbs Photography)

The menu is served across two rooms; the dining room which has an open view of the kitchen, or the wine library, a stylish setting with a communal table.

Co-founder Daniel Curro, a professional chef and sommelier, said: "Seeing people savour a taste, and watching their reaction to how it develops when paired with the right wine is an amazing feeling, and I’ve created a plant-based alternative for our takeover event too.”

Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbone, of The Vices (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

The hotel has transformed what was once a Victorian Police Station, and more latterly, a B&B.

Allium is open for reservations, which can be made via at www.thevices.co.uk.