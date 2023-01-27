A HOSPICE in York is set to open up a weekly drop-in session as part of the city’s Warm Places initiative.

St Leonard’s Hospice will welcome people of all ages every Wednesday from 11am until 4.30pm to call in to its Sunflower Centre for refreshments and company.

Chris Charters from St Leonard’s Hospice, who is leading the scheme in partnership with City of York Council, said: "It’s not the kind of place you’d think of to drop in and it’s a departure from our usual type of support groups, but it feels like the right thing to do.

"We feel like we have a responsibility to the community to welcome people in if they need us during these difficult times."

The sessions will be run by volunteers, supervised by hospice staff and will involve a number of activities. People will be able to have a cup of tea, coffee or cold drink as well as soup and biscuits.

There will also be occasional knitting groups and chance to pick up warm blankets, hats, scarves and gloves if needed.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming people in to play board games, do jigsaws and even learn how to knit," Chris added.

The hospice in Tadcaster Road is within walking distance of the Askham Bar Park & Ride and is on several local bus routes.