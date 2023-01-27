A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after officers came across a crashed car in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers on patrol near Lark Lane, Ripon, located a red VW Golf car that had been involved in a collision and was on its roof.
This incident happened on Thursday, January 26, shortly after 3pm.
Officers searched the area and found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
One of the occupants made off from the scene, and the other occupant, a local man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230015627.
