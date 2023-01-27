EMERGENCY services were called after a woman fell from a horse in Wykeham, North Yorkshire.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue were called to the scene in Wykeham yesterday (January 26) at 2.58pm by the Yorkshire Ambulance Services.

The team of 15 responded to the call from the ambulance service and assisted the paramedics in carrying the 21-year-old woman to a roadside ambulance.

A spokesperson for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue said: “The incident lasted for one and a half hours and we wish the young lady a speedy recovery.”