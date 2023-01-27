A BOY from York has set himself the challenge of supporting a charity following his grandad's diagnosis.

Alexander Wilson, from Strensall, has challenged himself to wear shorts to school for a whole academic year to raise money for Parkinson’s UK - and has already raised £550 for the charity.

Alexander came up with the idea all on his own after being inspired by his Grandad, Barry Dennis, 74, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in August 2021. Alexander thought that wearing shorts to school for the academic year reflected his grandad’s love of nature and the outdoors.

Alexander, 8, said: “My grandad has Parkinson’s which can cause him to shake and I want to raise money to give to the scientists so that they can help make some medicine.”

Alex with his grandad, Dennis (Image: UGC)

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Katie Wilson, Alexander’s mum, said: “When Alexander started his fundraising challenge in September, he found it easy with the warm weather, but at the beginning of December temperatures dropped to minus four and he definitely noticed the difference on his bare legs - but it didn’t stop him. He was still determined to carry on.

“This is the first time that Alexander has done any fundraising - and I don’t think it will be his last. He is very determined and when he sets his mind to something he will always give it his very best. When he reached his target of £300 recently on his fundraising page he was very excited. He is hoping to raise lots more over the coming months.”

To support Alexander's efforts, visit this donation page at: bit.ly/3Dlushz

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

A spokesperson for Parkinson's UK said: "We are Parkinson's UK. Here for everyone affected by the condition. Funding research into the most promising treatments, taking us closer to a cure every day. Fighting for fair treatment and better services."

