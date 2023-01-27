A LARGE York secondary school will be closed to all but one year group during teacher strike action next week.

Andrew Daly, who is CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust in York and executive head at Archbishop Holgate's CE in Badger Hill, is one of dozens of head teachers trying to make provision for when strikes go ahead in February and March.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced national and regional industrial action in England following a ballot of its teacher members across four days in York, on Wednesday, February 1; Tuesday, February 28, Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.

In a letter to parents Mr Daly has said: "Unfortunately on Wednesday (February 1), the school will only be open for Vulnerable and EHCP students, and for those students in Year 11. Year 12 and 13 students will be at home accessing live lessons via Google Classroom. Year 7, 8, 9 and 10 students will be at home and will have work to complete on Google Classroom."

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in favour of industrial action in the dispute over pay, passing the 50% ballot turned out required by law.

The strikes will begin on February 1 with more than 23,000 schools in England and Wales will be affected.

Mr Daly said: "We will contact parents and carers regarding arrangements for the other strike days nearer the time.

"Whilst we have worked closely with our members of staff and union representatives to put these plans in place, they may be subject to change at short notice. We will inform parents and carers as soon as possible if there are any changes to the arrangements outlined above."

A vote to go on strike shows teachers are not prepared to “stand by” and see the education service “sacrificed” due to “a toxic mix of low pay and excessive workload”, the NEU said.

During an online briefing as the ballot results were announced, Kevin Courtney, joint NEU general secretary, said: “The England teacher ballot result alone is the biggest ballot result of any union in recent times.

“The Government needs to listen, these are big votes for strike action.”

Mary Bousted, joint NEU general secretary, said the results show “the Government that the NEU members will not stand by and see the education service they work so hard for and they care for so much be sacrificed because teachers and support staff are being driven from the profession they love because of a toxic mix of low pay and excessive workload”.