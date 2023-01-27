YORK residents are being urged to take part in a race event in the city to help a charity battle hunger.

From experienced runners to complete novices, everyone in York is being encouraged to run, jog or walk for the Trussell Trust on Saturday April 1 - and help raise funds to end the need for food banks.

Fundraisers can plan their own route and take on the event at a time that suits them. People joining the event will not only be standing alongside the Trussell Trust to help fight for a more just society where everyone can afford the essentials, but they will also get training guides and support, a t-shirt and ribbon armband to wear on the day to show that they are crossing the finishing line for the trust.

Horrible Histories actor and writer Ben Willbond is taking part in the Race Against Hunger.

He said: “I was part of Team Trussell last year to Race Against Hunger. It really does feel like more than a run. You’re part of a movement for change to create a more just society where food banks are a thing of the past.

"Run with us and help us build a future where none of us need a food bank because none of us will allow it.”

For a fundraising guide, visit the Trussell Trust website.