EMERGENCY services were on the scene at a fire in a York fish and chip shop.

Fire crews from York and Acomb, along with the aerial ladder platform from Huntington, attended to the fire at Mr Chippy fish and chip shop in Church Street, last night (January 26)at 5.55pm.

The fire originated in a third floor storage room and caused 80 per cent fire damage and 100 per cent smoke damage to the room where the blaze started.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire, checked for hotspots and ventilated the entire building.

“A male was treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

“Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, positive pressure ventilation fan, thermal imaging camera, lighting, small tools and radios.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.”

The shop today (January 27) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Speaking on Facebook last night, a spokesperson for Mr Chippy, said: "You may have seen/heard reports about a fire incident on our premises this evening.

"Thank you for those of you that have commented expressing your concern for us.

"We would like to reassure you that there was no issue with our fish frying equipment or methods and the fire was contained to an upper floor room where the fire originated.

"Thankfully, all of our customers and staff were able to evacuate safely and no one was hurt.

"We are currently working on repairing the damage to our electrical and water systems and we hope to be able to open for business tomorrow.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.

"We wish to thank all the emergency services involved for their speedy response."