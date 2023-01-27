FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a large fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at the scene of a fire off the A63, in Monk Fryston having been called in shortly after 6.30pm.
READ MORE: Man found dead at home - police search for family
A service spokesman said: "Both Selby appliances were called to attend reports of a fire in a large shed measuring approx 30m x 60m."
READ MORE: Car overturns after crash in North Yorkshire
"Crews are currently in attendance and the fire has been extinguished."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article