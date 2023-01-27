FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a large fire in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are currently at the scene of a fire off the A63, in Monk Fryston having been called in shortly after 6.30pm.

A service spokesman said: "Both Selby appliances were called to attend reports of a fire in a large shed measuring approx 30m x 60m."

"Crews are currently in attendance and the fire has been extinguished."