A CAR has crashed and overturned on a road through North Yorkshire.

The crash happened on the A169, in Malton at 1.25am today (January 27).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "An appliance from Malton attended a single vehicle crash where a car had overturned.

"A man who was driving was out on arrival and crews assisted with making the vehicle and scene safe.

"The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police."