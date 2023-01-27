A CAR has crashed and overturned on a road through North Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the A169, in Malton at 1.25am today (January 27).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "An appliance from Malton attended a single vehicle crash where a car had overturned.
"A man who was driving was out on arrival and crews assisted with making the vehicle and scene safe.
"The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article