A MAN has been found dead at his East Yorkshire home.

Humberside Police say that on Friday, December 16, a Bridlington man, Michael Smith, 71, was sadly found to have died at his home near Darwin Road, Bridlington.

A police spokesman said: "Michael’s death is not being treated as suspicious and despite enquiries we have not been able to locate his next of kin.

"Can you help? If you have any information that would help us to find Michael’s next of kin, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 23000007479."