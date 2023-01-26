FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene of an incident in York city centre.
Three crews are in Church Street, near St Sampson's Square, as of 6.45pm tonight (Thursday, January 26).
Crews are understood to be dealing with an incident at a fish and chips takeaway.
Thursday night chippy tea is cancelled. Turned the corner to the heart stopping sinking gut feeling at such a sight outside a hard working local business. Pleased to hear nobody was hurt and fire was small. Hope Mr Chippy is back serving the community soon @yorkpress @theyorkmix pic.twitter.com/iOQszlQT7u— Michelle (@_misshell_) January 26, 2023
Reports suggest the incident is at Mr Chippy.
More to follow.
