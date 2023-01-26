FIREFIGHTERS were called to an incident in York city centre.

At least three crews were called to Church Street, near St Sampson's Square, shortly before 6.45pm tonight (Thursday, January 26) after a fire is believed to have been reported at fish and chip restaurant Mr Chippy.

Thursday night chippy tea is cancelled. Turned the corner to the heart stopping sinking gut feeling at such a sight outside a hard working local business. Pleased to hear nobody was hurt and fire was small. Hope Mr Chippy is back serving the community soon @yorkpress @theyorkmix pic.twitter.com/iOQszlQT7u — Michelle (@_misshell_) January 26, 2023

At one stage smoke was said to be coming out of upper windows at the building.

Police were also at the scene and the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Firefighters at Mr Chippy (Image: Staff)

The fire is not believed to have been serious and there is no suggestion anyone has been injured.

Fire crews had left the scene by 8pm.

More to follow.